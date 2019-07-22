'Apt As Party President': Shatrughan Sinha Praises Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra displayed tremendous composure, Shatrughan Sinha said (File)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who last week sat in protest when she was stopped from meeting the families of tribal farmers killed in Uttar Pradesh over a land dispute, has received lavish praise from party colleague Shatrughan Sinha, who has compared her with former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Mr Sinha also found in her the solution to the Congress's leadership problem as he said Ms Gandhi would be "apt" as its next chief.

"Yesterday/day before the timely involvement by the most popular, bold, dynamic leader of Congress Priyanka Gandhi for Sonbhadra Massacre was reminiscent of the late and great Madam Gandhi. During her Belchi days, she had travelled on an Elephant," Mr Sinha wrote in a series of tweets.

"Priyanka broached everything with determination, commitment and courted arrest with a smile. Her being in custody was uncalled for. She displayed tremendous composure in those circumstances. It's my humble appeal that she would be apt as the party president to lead ahead," he added.

The Congress, which slumped to yet another crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in May, is in the midst of a leadership crisis following the resignation of party chief Rahul Gandhi. Even after over two months, the party's leadership has not come up with a leader who can replace Mr Gandhi.

Many party leaders have urged Ms Gandhi to take the reins of the Congress.

10 people were shot dead in UP's Sonbhadra district last week over a land dispute. Ms Gandhi was on her way to the village where the incident took place when her convoy was blocked by the police.

After a brief sit-in protest, she was taken to a government guest house in Mirzapur. She didn't call off her protest until she was allowed to meet them.

Mr Sinha, an actor-turned-politician, had switched to the Congress from BJP before the national election. He lost to Ravi Shankar Prasad from his constituency Patna Sahib.

