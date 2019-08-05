'You Are Not Alone': Shashi Tharoor On Omar Abdullah's House Arrest

Shashi Tharoor said our voices will not be stilled (File)

Expressing solidarity with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah who has been placed under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said that "every Indian democrat" will stand with the "mainstream" leaders of the state.

"You are not alone Omar Abdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session and our voices will not be stilled," he tweeted.

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone, among the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir, are set to be placed under house arrest, government sources told NDTV late Sunday.

The development comes amid turmoil in the state triggered by a massive security build-up and an advisory by the state government which asked tourists to curtail their stay.

Before being placed under house arrest, Mr Abdullah appealed to the people of the state to stay calm.

"To the people (sic) of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM," he tweeted.

Ms Mufti vowed to fight it out.

"In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together and will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours," she tweeted.

