Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Under House Arrest Amid J&K Turmoil

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone, among the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir, are set to be placed under house arrest, government sources told NDTV late Sunday. The move comes at a time when the state has plunged into uncertainty amid a massive security build-up and government advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately. The developments have triggered intense speculation about plans to modify the special status granted to the state under the constitution - a highly emotive issue linked to the rights of its residents.

"I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight and the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Sources in the Home Ministry said preparations are underway to put Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone under house arrest as well. Congress leader Usman Majid and Left's MY Tarigami said they have also been arrested.

Kashmir remained on edge on Sunday as authorities stepped up security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas, citing heightened terror threat and a flare up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

Mobile internet services were suspended across the Valley as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, police said. Various educational institutions also directed their students to vacate hostels. Many schools and colleges have been shut down.

After the Jammu and Kashmir administration scrapped the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley at the earliest on Friday, anxious residents continue to throng markets to stock on essentials and serpentine queues have been visible outside shops and fuel stations.

Additional paramilitary forces - as many as 35,000 in numbers - which arrived here last week, have been deployed across the city and in other vulnerable areas of Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar. Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, the officials added.

In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security officials, officials said. The hour-long meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

