Shartughan Sinha Greets PM With A New Prefix: "Outgoing Sirji"

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 02, 2019 15:04 IST
Shartughan Sinha Greets PM With A New Prefix: 'Outgoing Sirji'

In a series of tweets, Shatrughan Sinha criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


New Delhi: 

As the Congress announced its manifesto today, its soon-to-be recruit, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, posted a series of tweets that were addressed to "Honble outgoing Sirji". "Sir-ji" is how Mr Sinha addresses Prime Minister Narendra Modi in tweets that are extremely critical of him.

His barbs today were directed at the speeches of the Prime Minister, which he said "lack content and depth" and have become "highly repetitive and irritating".

"Sirji, I still remain your well wisher despite your EVM misuse and in-spite of all your arrogance. My humble suggestion for you at this eleventh hour would be to become straight and go straight," tweeted Mr Sinha, who formally announced his intention to join the Congress last week.

Mr Sinha's series of tweets came as his prospective boss, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, announced the manifesto before the media and handled a barrage of questions.

Over the last two years, Mr Sinha has been highly critical of PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and his tweets over the last months have been increasingly provocative.

Despite calls for action from the state party, the BJP had ignored the 72-year-old. Last week, after the BJP fielded Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib, where Mr Sinha is the sitting lawmaker, he announced his intention to join the Congress.

Last week, after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Mr Sinha had tweeted that he was "Painfully....on the way out of BJP....But hopefully in the best direction under the dynamic leadership of my dear friend Lalu Yadav and the desirable, most talked about leader from the Nehru Gandhi family... the true family of nation builders..."

He had also tweeted his photos with Mr Gandhi and said he was steered in the right direction by Lalu Yadav, who, he said, was a "family friend".



