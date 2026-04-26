'Ma' Crying, 'Maati' With Infiltrators, 'Maanush' Scared: PM Modi's Bengal Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Bengal ahead of the second phase of election, hit out at the key constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today, listing sexual assaults on women since the party "came to power 15 years ago". He ripped into the state's ruling party, saying it betrayed its own slogan "Ma Mati Manush". "'Ma' is crying, 'maati' is with infiltrators, 'maanush' is scared," he added.

The Trinamool, he said, has failed to ensure security for the women in Bengal, he said, listing a number of sexual assault cases including the rape and murder of the young doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital and the gangrape and murder of a 20-year-old in Kamduni, just 20 km from the state capital.

Women have been the staunchest supporters of the Bengal Chief Minister, who has introduced a number of schemes for them over the years, including Lakshmir Bhandar (monthly cash transfers), Kanyashree (financial assistance for education), Rupashree (assistance for wedding) and vocational training under "Muktir Alo Yojana".



This has enabled the state's women to continue education and achieve independence. With her support, the state's women have emerged as not just as voters and her ardent supporters but as social and economic forces who are shaping policy direction.

This is the base that the BJP has been targeting since before the 2024 Lok Sabha election when the sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali hit the headlines.

Today, PM Modi said that "every sister and daughter of Bengal has now risen against the merciless Trinamool government and we saw a glimpse of this in the first phase of voting".

"The Trinamool has brought Bengal, which has been a leader in women's empowerment, to a low point. Every day, there are reports of rape, gang rape and murder. In their 15-year reign of lawlessness, many major incidents of rape and murder have occurred - the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder, Kasba Law College rape, Park Street gang rape, Hanskhali rape and murder, Kamduni gang rape, Durgapur Medical College rape case," he said.

"There are many such incidents where the crimes took place in schools or colleges, or daughters were harassed while on duty. And in most cases, Trinamool leaders are involved... This merciless government protects the goons and, instead, blames the daughters... After June 4, there will be an account of every goon, every oppressor, and every corrupt person of Trinamool Congress," he added.

Bengal has voted overwhelmingly in the first phase, with the turnout figure crossing 91 per cent. Both BJP and the Trinamool have claimed it indicated support for them. The next phase of polling will be held on April 29 and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.