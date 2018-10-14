Sharad Yadav Hits Out At BJP, Says No Government Caused More Harm

Both central and state governments have ost credibility, Sharad yadav added.

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav said on Sunday no other ruling dispensation has caused more harm to the people of this country since independence.

At a press meet in Muzaffarpur, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not fulfill any of the promises he made to the people during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"Narendra Modi made one false promise after another. People are witnessing skyrocketing prices (of almost every commodity). Petrol-diesel prices are rising on a daily basis. The central government has collected Rs 11 lakh crore on account of petroleum products alone," Mr Yadav said.

Stating that both central and state governments had lost credibility, the former Union minister claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was voted to power as thegrand alliance leader, ditched 11 crore people when he switched sides.

Mr Yadav, who was an integral part of the ruling JD(U), distanced himself from the party last year after Nitish Kumar joined hands with the BJP. He launched a new political outfit, Loktantrik Janata Dal, earlier this year.

He also spoke about the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes and said women were no longer safe in Bihar.