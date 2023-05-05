Sharad Pawar's Decision To Continue Chief Will Energise Party: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar was being seen as among the main contenders for party's top post.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday welcomed party chief Sharad Pawar's announcement that he was withdrawing his decision to step down from the party post.

Ajit Pawar, whose absence at the senior Pawar's press conference in Mumbai was conspicuous, said in a statement that his uncle's "positive decision" has energized everyone in the organisation.

"Sharad Pawar's decision to continue to remain party president will energise all NCP workers including me, and give strength to the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Opposition unity," he said.

Ajit, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, was being seen as among the main contenders for the party's top post had Sharad Pawar decided to stick to his decision to quit.

In the days leading up to Sharad Pawar's surprise announcement of May 2, speculation was rife about Ajit's own political plans.

