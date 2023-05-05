Sharad Pawar Takes Back His Resignation As NCP Chief

An NCP panel led by Praful Patel rejected Mr Pawar's resignation today. (File)

Sharad Pawar today said he would continue as chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), hours after his resignation was rejected by top party leaders in the backdrop of emotional protests from cadre in Maharashtra.

"After reconsideration of everything, I announce that I will continue as the president of the party. I take back my previous decision," Sharad Pawar, 82, said this evening.

The dramatic resignation, and equally dramatic takeback, capped a three-day drama that has reaffirmed the veteran politician's absolute hold over the party amid talk of his nephew Ajit Pawar's dalliance with the ruling BJP.

Ajit Pawar was, significantly, absent when Mr Pawar reversed his decision and spoke of "organisational changes to the party, assigning new responsibilities and creating new leadership".

His shock resignation had triggered fierce speculation that his daughter Supriya Sule would take over his role, leaving the question of Ajit Pawar's role wide open.

"Even though I am continuing in the post of president, I am of the clear opinion that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organisation. In future, I will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, creating new leadership. I will also work vigorously for the growth of organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people," Mr Pawar said.

He also made it clear he was ready to resume his other job, that of uniting an opposition pulling in all directions against the BJP in 2024.

"It is very important to unite all the political parties. From Rahul Gandhi to CPIM's Sitaram Yechury, everyone called and asked me to continue," Mr Pawar said.

This morning, an NCP panel led by Praful Patel rejected Mr Pawar's resignation and told him he should continue as president for the sake of lakhs of workers.

When Mr Pawar dropped his bombshell at the launch of his memoir in Mumbai, many believed he wanted to forestall Ajit Pawar in his reported moves to organize a split in the party and defections to the BJP.

There were fireworks and celebrations by NCP workers who had made dramatic threats since Tuesday, begging their "Saheb" to take back his resignation.