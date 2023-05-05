Sharad Pawar's Resignation Rejected By NCP Panel, Celebrations Outside

Sharad Pawar was asked to take back his resignation as chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as top party leaders met in Mumbai today in the backdrop of emotional protests from cadre, including a self-immolation attempt.

An NCP panel rejected Sharad Pawar's decision to quit, though the 82-year-old has made it clear he wants to step down as chief of the party he founded in 1999.

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar were present in the meeting where the panel led by senior NCP leader Praful Patel stalled any talk of succession.

In the three days since Sharad Pawar dropped his bombshell, reports have suggested that Supriya Sule would take over his role and Ajit Pawar would be the "party's face in Maharashtra" in what would suggest a tough balancing act for the party.

"Whatever Sharad Pawar said that day was shocking for all of us. We had no idea that Sharad Pawar will announce any such decision in that programme. All of you saw what happened after his announcement, how people tried to express their feelings. Even after the program, a lot of senior party leaders met Sharad Pawar several times and we have been continuously requesting him that the country, state and party want you to continue and you are the only one who can leads us," Mr Patel told reporters.

"Sharad Pawar is the tallest and most respected leader in the country," he said.