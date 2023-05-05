Why Sharad Pawar Decided To Continue As NCP Chief: 5 Points

Mr Pawar said his decision to quit as party chief "evoked strong sentiments amongst the people, party workers, office bearers and colleagues." He said they were disheartened and he was persuaded by them to come back as NCP chief.

Mr Pawar said he can't "disrespect" the feelings of supporters, who requested him to continue as NCP chief.

The NCP chief said there needs to be a succession plan for posts that need to shoulder big responsibilities in the NCP.

Mr Pawar said he decided to return after being "overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered" on him.