Sharad Pawar Should Head UPA Alliance, Says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said NCP chief Sharad Pawar should take over as UPA chairperson.

The need of the hour is to strengthen the United Progressive Alliance so that it emerges as a strong alternative to the BJP, Mr Raut told reporters in Nashik.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has handled the responsibility (as UPA chairperson) very well. She is unwell now and not politically active... Mr Pawar should become UPA chief. If UPA emerges stronger, the Congress too will benefit," the Rajya Sabha member said.

The Sena shares power with the Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra, but it is not part of the Congress-led UPA.

The Sena mouthpiece "Saamana", of which Mr Raut is the executive editor, had recenlty created a flutter by stating in an editorial that if Mr Pawar became UPA chief, it will benefit the alliance.

Parties such as Shiv Sena and Akali Dal should also come under the UPA umbrella to take on the BJP, it had said.

Mr Raut also said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the probe into the death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran was not a setback to the Mumbai police or the Maharashtra government.

"There was no need for the NIA to take up the probe into the explosives- laden SUV and Mansukh Hiran case. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Mumbai police were capable of investigating them."

"However, the Centre is looking for opportunities to see how the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government can be put in a spot. You can bring the CIA or KGB...It makes no difference. It is not a setback to the Mumbai police of the MVA government," he said.