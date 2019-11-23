'True NCP Leader Will Never Join Hands With BJP': Sharad Pawar

Addressing a press conference on the Maharashtra coup, in which his nephew Ajit Pawar took oath along with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar said all MLAs of his party had endorsed a Sena-led government. "A true NCP member will never join hands with the BJP," he said, saying that 10-11 MLAs of his party had gone with Ajit Pawar.

The two leaders broke their silence hours after the massive coup in which Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister in the early hours of Saturday, with the NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deput.

Just hours ago, the NCP had pledged support to a Shiv Sena-led alliance along with the Congress. Mr Pawar said he had received a call in the morning at 6.30 am that a meeting was called at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's house.

"Except Ajit Pawar, none of the other NCP MLAs went for the swearing in ceremony. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is still active. All the elected MLAs have given their support to this alliance," Sharad Pawar said.

