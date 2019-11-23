LIVE Updates: Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra Chief Minister, NCP's Ajit Pawar His Deputy The Sena chief has agreed to be chief minister, his party said later. "We all have consensus on the name of Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister," said Sharad Pawar, emerging from the meeting at the Nehru Science Centre.

Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra Chief Minister. New Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for 2nd term. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. Whereas, NCP's Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy chief minister.





08:14 (IST) Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra 08:14 (IST) Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra chief minister.