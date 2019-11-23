LIVE Updates: Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra Chief Minister, NCP's Ajit Pawar His Deputy

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for 2nd term. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. Whereas, NCP's Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy chief minister.
