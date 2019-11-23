NCP's Sharad Pawar Says Do Not Endorse Ajit Pawar Supporting BJP

Ajit Pawar supporting the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra "is his personal decision and not of the Nationalist Congress Party", Sharad Pawar tweeted after a stunning twist in Maharashtra politics in which Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP took oath as the Chief Minister of the state and Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

"Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," Sharad Pawar tweeted.

Mr Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in by Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari at a function in the Raj Bhavan at around 8 am in the presence of a few BJP and NCP leaders, and other government officials.

The dramatic developments come hours after intense deliberations between the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena to form a government in the state reached the final stage on Friday and the three parties inched closer to announce an alliance. After the first joint meeting on Friday, the three parties said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the Chief Minister.

"Maharashtra needed a stable government, not a khichidi shaasan (mishmash government)," Mr Fadnavis said after taking oath, adding that the Shiv Sena "did not follow people's mandate". "We were invited by the Governor to form government. I thank NCP for supporting us," he added.

