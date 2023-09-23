Sharad Pawar, Gautam Adani Inaugurate India's First Lactoferrin Plant In Gujarat

Sharad Pawar posted pictures of him and Gautam Adani cutting a ribbon of the factory.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar visited industrialist Gautam Adani's office and residence in Ahmedabad.

Mr Pawar and Mr Adani first inaugurated a factory at a village in Sanand in Ahmedabad.

The NCP chief thereafter visited Mr Adani's residence and office in Ahmedabad, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told PTI.

It wasn't immediately known what transpired at the meeting.

Mr Pawar posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, pictures of him and Mr Adani cutting a ribbon of the factory.

"It was a privilege to inaugurate India's first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna, Chacharwadi, Gujarat along with Mr. Gautam Adani," Mr Pawar posted on X.

It was a privilege to inaugurate India's first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna , Chacharwadi , Gujarat along with Mr. Gautam Adani pic.twitter.com/G5WH9FaO5f — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 23, 2023

In April this year, Mr Adani had visited Mr Pawar's residence Silver Oak in south Mumbai. That meeting, which lasted for almost two hours, came within days of Mr Pawar coming out in support of Mr Adani and criticising the narrative being built around the report of US-based short seller Hindenburg.

His position was seen as variance with his allies such as Congress who had been asking for a for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the allegations. Mr Adani has denied all allegations.

Mr Pawar had at that time stated that he favoured a Supreme Court committee probing allegations against the Adani group.

The relationship between Mr Pawar and Mr Adani goes back nearly two decades. In his Marathi autobiography 'Lok Maze Saangatia', published in 2015, Mr Pawar heaped praises on Mr Adani who at the time was venturing into the coal sector.

He described Mr Adani as "hard-working, simple, down to earth" and with an ambition to make big in the infrastructure sector.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)