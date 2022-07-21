Sharad Pawar Dissolves All Departments, Cells Of NCP, Gives No Reason

Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of his party NCP with immediate effect

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of his political party with immediate effect, a senior NCP leader said on Wednesday.

NCP national general secretary Praful Patel tweeted, "With approval of national president, Nationalist Congress party, Sharad Pawar, all departments and cells stand dissolved with immediate effect."

With the approval of our National President Hon'ble Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb, all the National level Departments and Cells of @NCPspeaks excluding Nationalist Women's Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress and Nationalist Students Congress stand dissolved with immediate effect. — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) July 20, 2022

Mr Patel, a former Union minister, did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi or MVA government in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar dissolved all departments and cells of his party NCP with immediate effect

The NCP was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart in late June following a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)