Prioritise 'Original OBC' Candidates: Sharad Pawar Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar has issued a clear directive to party leaders to prioritise original OBC candidates while selecting nominees for the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra.

Speaking at the party's core committee meeting, Pawar instructed MLAs, MPs and senior functionaries that tickets should be given only to candidates belonging to the original OBC category, and Kunbi-certificate holders may be considered only if no original OBC candidate is available in a constituency.

The party has been holding a series of meetings since last week. While it was decided that women candidates will be encouraged in multiple constituencies, a similar formula will be applied to the OBC candidates, who are the party's prime target.

The party has also reiterated its stand against aligning with the BJP under any circumstances, with Pawar once again emphasising that there will be no tie-up with the ruling party. Sources said district leaders will be allowed to hold discussions for local-level alliances with other opposition parties.

The party's MLA Rohit Pawar categorically ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the BJP even at the local level.

"The workers' sentiment is that we should go with anyone except the BJP," he said.

However, sources suggest that the discussion is still ongoing among the party ranks and an alliance with the rival faction of Ajit Pawar is not a complete no yet.

"We cannot say we are inclined to join hands with Ajit Pawar either, but decisions will be taken at the local level," said Rohit Pawar, indicating that the doors are still open for an alliance with the estranged family member.