Sharad Pawar Asked Party Leaders To Protest His Resignation: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar said this is the time for a detailed discussion on the Uniform Civil Code (File)

When Sharad Pawar announced his resignation as party chief in May, some leaders were asked to organise protests demanding he rescind the decision, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said.

Speaking at the party's Vichar Manthan meeting at Karjat in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Ajit Pawar termed the resignation episode as a nautanki (drama).

"Jitendra Awhad and Anand Paranjpe (NCP leaders) were called (by Sharad Pawar) and told to organise demonstrations asking for his resignation to be taken back," he said.

"Mr Paranjpe later came to me and I asked him why he was doing this nautanki. My view was that it was not needed. I hadn't asked for his (Sharad Pawar) resignation," Ajit Pawar said.

Soon after announcing at an event in Mumbai on May 2 that he will quit as NCP president, Sharad Pawar rescinded his decision, stating that he respected the "strong sentiments" his decision had evoked among the party cadres and leaders across the country.

Ajit Pawar, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra on July 2, said that the Sharad Pawar-led faction had been reaching out for a patch-up. Such a meeting was organised on August 12 at businessman Atul Chordia's Pune home, he added.

"If you didn't like our decision (of joining the Shinde-led state government), why did you call us for a meeting?" Ajit Pawar asked.

He also declared that his faction would contest the Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, who represents Baramati constituency in Lok Sabha, welcomed her cousin's announcement, saying, "I have always been of the opinion that somebody should contest against me."

On former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's claim that he has been given 'supari (contract)' by the BJP to end Sharad Pawar's political career, Ajit Pawar said Mr Deshmukh remained with Sharad Pawar as he would not have got a ministerial berth if he switched sides.

Ajit Pawar also said it was an appropriate time for a detailed discussion on the Uniform Civil Code and population control.

Pointing out that the Opposition bloc INDIA has not even been able to finalise its leader, Ajit Pawar asked how they can run the government when India has a leader like PM Modi who has given stability to the country.

"There are misconceptions about the Uniform Civil Code among backward classes, tribals, and Dalits that it will affect reservation. No, it won't happen. I think that it is time to have a detailed discussion on the Uniform Civil Code," he said.

"It is also time to have a law on birth control as each couple should only be allowed to have two children. If we do not do this now, our natural resources are not going to be enough for us. If Narendra Modi ji wants to bring in a law, he should," Ajit Pawar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)