Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents

Sharad Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party. Mr Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999.

The announcement was made in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.

Sharad Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party, which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Mr Pawar's offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)