'Shape Up Or Go To...': Haryana Government's Message To Overweight Cops

The overweight cops can join back the duty after they gain fitness through exercise, the order said.

The Haryana policemen who are "overweight" and have pot bellies will be transferred to Police Lines, according to an order issued by Haryana's home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday, keeping the fitness of personnel in view.

The overweight police personnel and officers can join back the duty after they gain fitness through exercise.

"Keeping in view the fitness of the officers and personnel of Haryana Police, Home Minister Anil Vij has today issued written directions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department that many of the police personnel in the police department have become overweight and by the time, their weight is being increased more, should be transferred to the police line," an official statement by the Home Department said.

The state Health Minister issued written instructions in this regard to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, keeping in mind the fitness of police officers and personnel.

"In this regard, the Home Minister Anil Vij has today issued a written direction to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department so that the police personnel whose weight has increased and continues to increase with time, can be fit through exercise. Only after that, they should be deputed on duty," it added.

In the direction, Mr Vij said that it has been observed that many of the police personnel in the police department have become "overweight and by time, their weight is being increased more".

"I would like that all the police officers/ personnel, who have become overweight be transferred to police line and make them do exercise unless they get fit for duty," he wrote.