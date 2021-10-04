Drug Bust Case Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan In Court

Aryan Khan was produced in court on Sunday evening

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, appeared before court in Mumbai this afternoon, a day after he and seven others in the cruise ship drugs case last evening off the coast of Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The anti-drugs agency NCB has sought longer custody of Aryan Khan. "Need him in custody till October 11 for questioning him," said the agency.

The 23-year-old was produced in court on Sunday evening where the anti-drugs agency was granted custody of those arrested till today.

The high-profile raid on Sunday yielded 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD in all, the NCB has said. The charges brought against Aryan Khan include purchase, possession and use of banned substances, it added.

Here are the updates on Drug bust case involving Aryan Khan:

Oct 04, 2021 16:41 (IST) Investigators' remand application is misleading: Aryan Khan's lawyer

"The remand application is misleading," said Aryan Khan's lawyer



Oct 04, 2021 16:35 (IST) Drugs were hidden in clothes, undergarments and purses,

The drugs were recovered from suspects who had concealed them in their clothes, undergarments and purses, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an unnamed official of the Narcotics Control Bureau. Besides Aryan Khan, seven others were arrested shortly after the drugs-control team boarded the Goa-bound ship, disguised as passengers. According to officials, the party started after the ship left Mumbai.

Oct 04, 2021 16:31 (IST) Charges against Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan has been accused of purchase, possession and use of banned substances, the agency has said. He was also seen in a viral video on social media allegedly shot after the raids.

Oct 04, 2021 16:27 (IST) Transactions do not amount to financing: Aryan Khan's lawyer

"Argument is being made that my client is involved in international drug trade. The Allegation is that I was making payment so I am financing. Financing is not defined under the act. It is described in the dictionary. Transactions do not amount to financing,"said Aryan Khan's lawyer in court



Oct 04, 2021 16:21 (IST) "My learned friend is trying to say the entire seizure of total quantity is commercial quantity and use that against my client," said Aryan Khan's lawyer.



Oct 04, 2021 16:19 (IST) "No substantial evidence to suggest accused is a peddler or supplier": Aryan Khan's lawyer

"There is no substantial evidence to suggest accused is a peddler or supplier," said Aryan Khan's lawyer in court.



Oct 04, 2021 16:18 (IST) There is no seizure: Aryan Khan's lawyer in court

One of the grounds for asking my custody is seizure of commercial quantity from other accused. Merely a contention that drug has been purchased from same seller does not mean conspiracy, said Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Manshinde.

"If they have found a chat on my mobile phone at the best they can say I was in contact with him but there is no seizure. A case has been made on WhatsApp chats which suggests my involvement," he added.

