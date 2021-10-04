Shah Rukh Khan's Son, Aryan, Needed In Custody Till Oct 11, Investigators Tell Court

Anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau has sought longer custody of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested in the cruise ship drugs case last evening. The agency told the court today that they need him in custody till October 11 and question him. The Bombay High Court, he contended, has said all offences under NDPS are non-bailable.

"Unless we investigate the consumer how do we know who is the supplier, who is financing it?" the agency told the court, contending that an international cartel is apparently involved in the case.

"Links in the form of chats etc. show the involvement of international cartel. It is a group of persons, like a gang," their lawyer told the court.

The agency, he said, needs to "decode the conspiracy".

"We have also raided the supplier and found commercial quantity in his Juhu residence. We have found some code names in his chat and we have to decode that. There are links of bank and cash transfer which we need to verify," he added.

Aryan Khan, 23, has been accused of purchase, possession and use of banned substances, the agency has said. He was also seen in a viral video on social media allegedly shot after the raids.

The high-profile drug raid that led to his arrest yielded 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD, the Narcotics Control Bureau has said.