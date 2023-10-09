Shah Rukh Khan Gets Y+ Security Cover After Death Threats

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered back to back hits with Pathaan and Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan will be provided Y+ security cover by Mumbai Police after the actor complained that he had been receiving death threats after the success of 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

Under the Y+ security cover, Mr Khan will be accompanied by six armed security personnel round the clock. Earlier, the popular actor was accompanied by two security personnel.

According to police, the actor recently wrote to the Maharashtra government, informing that he was receiving death threats after he delivered back to back blockbusters. The Maharashtra government then decided to step up the security cover provided to the popular actor.

Earlier, actor Salman Khan was provided Y+ security cover last year following threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Shah Rukh Khan has had run-ins with the Mumbai underworld earlier and has been known to stand up to threats.

Recently, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to social media to praise 'Jawan' and praised Mr Khan for his determination to overcome challenges, including threats from gangsters.

"Back in the 90s when the underworld bullying of film stars was at its peak, Shah Rukh Khan was THE ONLY star who never gave in. 'Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon (shoot me if you want to, but I won't work for you, I am a Pathan),' he said. He's the same today (sic)," Mr Gupta had posted on X.

According to the Maharashtra government's policy, security cover is provided to citizens who face a threat to life. In such cases, the citizens have to pay a fee or deposit a security amount for the protection.