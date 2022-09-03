'Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah Part Of 'Tukde-Tukde Gang'': Minister

"It exposes their bad mentality," said Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday termed film personalities Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Javed Akhtar as agents of Tukde-Tukde gang - a pejorative term coined by supporters of the BJP to target its critics.

The Madhya Pradesh minister accused the two actors and the lyricist of only being vocal about issues in BJP-ruled states.

"People like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Javed Akhtar are the agents of sleeper cell of Tukde-Tukde gang who create ruckus only on incidents that happen in BJP-ruled states," Mr Mishra said.

शबाना आजमी‌, नसीरुद्दीन शाह जैसे लोग टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग के स्लीपर सेल के एजेंट है जो सिर्फ भाजपा शासित राज्यों में हुई घटनाओं पर ही हल्ला मचाते हैं, जबकि कांग्रेस शासित राजस्थान और झारखंड जैसे राज्यों में हो रही घटनाओं पर मौन रहते हैं। अब ऐसे लोगों की कलई खुल चुकी हैं। pic.twitter.com/fPpaTLKbzx — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) September 2, 2022

Ms Azmi has been very vocal about the Bilkis Bano case in which the convicts were freed by the Gujarat government, 15 years after they were jailed.

"I have no words (for Bilkis Bano) except that I am deeply ashamed. I have no other words," Ms Azmi had said in an interview to NDTV.

BJP leader and minister, Mr Mishra accused Ms Azmi of not being vocal about incidents that took place in Congress-ruled states.

"Shabana Azmi did not say anything about Kanhaiya Lal being murdered in Rajasthan or the woman who was burnt alive in Jharkhand," Mr Mishra said.

"The Tukde-Tukde gang or the Award-Wapsi gang do not see these at all," he added. "It exposes their bad mentality. How can anyone call them civilised or secular?"

Ms Azmi recently joined women's groups and students to protest against the decision to release the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.