Severe Storm, Rains Lashed Shimla, Surrounding Areas

A severe storm accompanied by rains and sleet lashed Shimla and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

A severe storm accompanied by rains and sleet lashed Shimla and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The storm was preceded by high-velocity icy winds under heavily overcast sky, causing sharp fall in mercury, forcing people to rush indoors and wear heavy woolens, they said.

It was a clear day in the morning but the sky became overcast as the day progressed. The storm continued for more than an hour, officials said.

Mashobra, Shimla and Kufri received 5 mm, 2 mm and 1 mm rains, respectively, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)