Several New Faces In Congress Candidates' List For Meghalaya Polls

Meghalaya Polls: Most of the candidates being fielded by Congress are fresh faces. (Representational)

The All India Congress Committee on Wednesday night released a list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections after the party's Central Election Committee meeting, said an AICC press release. The party has fielded Shillong Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala from the Sutnga Saipung constituency, added the press release.

Last week, the lone Nationalist Congress Party MP Saleng Sangma switched over to the Congress. He has been fielded by the party as the candidate from the Gambegre constituency, according to the statement.

Most of the candidates being fielded by Congress are fresh faces.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. The elections will held in February and the results will be declared on March 2.

"Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference.

The CEC had said that the terms of the poll-bound states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are coming to an end on March 12, 15, and 22 respectively.

"The term of assemblies of respective states in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are respectively due to expire on March 12, 15, and 22. The three states have 60 Assembly constituencies each," the CEC had said.

Detailing the number of voters in the poll-bound states, Mr Kumar said, "There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura including - 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80 voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in three states."

He also informed that there will be some polling stations managed completely by PwDs and women staff. Women will be in command in 376 polling stations across Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)