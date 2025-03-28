Service Charge Voluntary, Can't Be Made Mandatory By Restaurants: High Court

The court said that service charge paid by customers is voluntary.
New Delhi:
The Delhi High Court on Friday held the payment of service charge by customers on food bills was voluntary and couldn't be made mandatory by restaurants or hotels.
Justice Prathiba M Singh pronounced the judgement and dismissed petitions of restaurant bodies challenging Central Consumer Protection Authority guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from levying mandatory service charge on food bills.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world