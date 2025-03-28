Advertisement
Service Charge Voluntary, Can't Be Made Mandatory By Restaurants: High Court

Justice Prathiba M Singh pronounced the judgement and dismissed petitions of restaurant bodies.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Service Charge Voluntary, Can't Be Made Mandatory By Restaurants: High Court
The court said that service charge paid by customers is voluntary.
New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Friday held the payment of service charge by customers on food bills was voluntary and couldn't be made mandatory by restaurants or hotels.

Justice Prathiba M Singh pronounced the judgement and dismissed petitions of restaurant bodies challenging Central Consumer Protection Authority guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from levying mandatory service charge on food bills.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Service Charge, Service Charge In Restaurants, Delhi High Court
