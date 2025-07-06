Serial Killer On The Run For 24 Years Arrested. He Targeted Cab Drivers

A serial killer who targeted cab drivers and sold off their vehicles has landed in the police net after 24 years. The Delhi Police crime branch has arrested Ajay Lamba, who was wanted in four murder-cum-robbery cases. He was on the run for over two decades.

Lamba and his accomplices would hire taxis and travel to Uttarakhand. They would then sedate the driver, choke him to death and dispose of the body in the hills. The cab would be smuggled across the border and sold in Nepal.

"The accused, a notorious robber-cum-murderer, was involved in four brutal robbery-cum-murder cases targeting cab drivers across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the year 2001. He would hire taxis with accomplices, murder the drivers, rob the vehicles, and dispose of the bodies in remote mountainous regions to avoid detection," Aditya Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said in a statement.

Police suspect that Ajay Lamba and his gang members could be involved in more killings. Of the four victims, only one cab driver's body was recovered. Two of Lamba's gang members were arrested earlier. Police are now questioning him.

Lamba, 48, is from Delhi and dropped out of school in Class 6. He later moved to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and tied up with Dhirendra and Dilip Negi for the chilling murders of cab drivers. Lamba has several other cases against him, ranging from theft to illegal possession of arms, police have said.

Police have said that a Crime Branch team had been tracking Lamba through manual and technical surveillance. Police have said he lived in Nepal from 2008 to 2018 and later shifted to Dehradun with his family. "In 2020, he allegedly became involved in the ganja supply chain from Odisha to other parts of India, including Delhi. He was recently arrested in a case registered under NDPS Act in 2021 in PS Sagarpur, Delhi and again in a jewellery shop dacoity case in Behrampur, Odisha in 2024. He was on bail in these cases. He never disclosed his involvement (in the 2001 murders) and absconding status to anyone," the police statement said.