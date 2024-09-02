'Ideological Change': Omar Abdullah On Separatist Leaders Fighting J&K Polls

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday said the decision of separatist leaders to join mainstream parties and contest elections in Jammu and Kashmir indicates an ideological change in the secessionist camp.

"Earlier, they (separatists) would raise the boycott bogey whenever elections were held. Today they are contesting elections... It shows that there has been an ideological change," Mr Abdullah told reporters in Kangan area of Ganderbal district.

The former chief minister said the separatists' contesting the polls has vindicated the stand of the National Conference that violence will not resolve any issues.

"We have maintained it all along that whatever we can achieve will be achieved through democratic ways. If they (separatists) have developed faith in democracy, it is an achievement for us.... Irrespective of which political party they join," he added.

Asked if separatist leader Syed Saleem Geelani joining the PDP was an proof of secessionist support to the PDP in 2002 elections, Mr Abdullah said, "If you want to create rift by making me answer this question, I am not answering it".

Referring to the statement of Satya Pal Malik on appointment of Ram Madhav to oversee the BJP election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said the former governor had very close ties with the ruling party at the Centre.

"He would know better, he was sent here by the BJP and whatever happened in 2019, happened under his watch," he said.

Asked if Mr Madhav was sent to Jammu and Kashmir to stitch up an alliance with the PDP, Abdullah said only the BJP can say anything on this with authority.

"However, there are no two opinions that Madhav has best relations with the PDP. And it was he who brought PDP and the BJP on the same platform (in 2014) to form an alliance. Perhaps, he has been brought back for the same purpose again," he added.

