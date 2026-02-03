Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Welcomes US Tariffs Cut, Cautious On Oil

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has welcomed the US' decision to lower tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent in exchange for a halt on the purchase of Russian crude.

Abdullah said the tariffs - US President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent levy, including a 25 per cent 'penalty' for the purchase of Russian oil - were hurting India and Indian businesses, and will boost exports to that country, benefiting exporters who feared business losses.

While speaking to reporters outside the Assembly building, Abdullah said the reason behind the tariff was clear. "The US President was unhappy with India's oil purchases from Russia," he said, though he, like other opposition leaders, questioned the manner of announcement.

Confirmation of the deal was offered first by Trump on Truth Social after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister then followed up with an X post.

He also wondered if the centre had worked out an alternate source of oil for a power-hungry nation and if that would translate into a hike in the prices of diesel, petrol, and other fuels.

Trump said India had committed to buying oil from the US and, possibly, Venezuela. On that note top government sources told NDTV India will continue to buy crude oil from countries that are "not under sanctions" and that it had not purchased from Venezuela for that reason.

Overall, however, Abdullah stressed reduced tariffs should boost exports.

On targeting of Kashmiris in other states, he said he had urged his counterparts from other northern states, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to stop harassment of students and traders.

Moving on to sports, Abdullah blamed media hype for blurring the line between sports and politics, referring to Pakistan's decision to boycott a game against India at the 2026 T20 Cricket World Cup. "I have always said when sports and politics mix, this happens. We have stopped differentiating..." he said, calling for India-Pak cricket matches to be treated as 'normal' games.

"When India plays against other countries no one notices," he said.

He said he appreciated Uttarakhand acting swiftly and arresting those who had harassed and assaulted Kashmiri hawkers. However, similar incidents, he said continued in Himachal Pradesh, which is ruled by the Congress, an ally of the National Conference. "I am shocked our people are being targeted. I request Himachal stop this victimisation of Kashmiris," he said.