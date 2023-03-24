Separatist Amritpal Singh, On The Run From Cops, Likely Hiding In Delhi: Sources

Amritpal Singh was last seen in Haryana. (FILE)

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is still out of the police dragnet, could be in Delhi, Punjab Police sources said. He allegedly deboarded at a bus terminal in the guise of a monk today, they added.

Teams of Delhi and Punjab Police are present at the Inter State Bus Terminal in Kashmere Gate since this morning and have been scanning the CCTV footage.

Singh, accused of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement and creating disharmony, had been on the run since Saturday when officers tried to block his motorcade and arrest him.

He was last seen in Haryana when a CCTV camera showed him leaving the home of a woman who had sheltered him while he was fleeing from the police on Monday. The footage showed the fugitive separatist, carrying an umbrella to hide his face.

Baljeet Kaur, the woman who sheltered Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh at her house in Haryana's Kurukshetra, has been arrested, the police said.

Yesterday, the police said Singh changed five vehicles in 12 hours to escape arrest. On the first day of the police crackdown on him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' - a radical organisation started by actor and activist Deep Sidhu - he was first seen in a Mercedes before switching to a Maruti Brezza SUV. He was later seen riding pillion on a bike wearing a pink turban and black goggles, suggesting that he tried to change his appearance to get away from the eyes of the police.

The police have released seven photographs of the separatist, including some in which he is not wearing a turban, to seek public help in catching the fugitive.

Amritpal Singh rose to prominence in recent months after he and his supporters, armed with swords, knives and guns, raided a police station last month after one of the preacher's aides was arrested for alleged assault and attempted kidnapping.

Several policemen were injured in the brazen daytime raid on the outskirts of Amritsar, heaping pressure on authorities to act.