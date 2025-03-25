Advertisement
"Separatism History In Kashmir": Amit Shah As 2 Hurriyat Groups Severe Ties

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the unifying policies of the Modi government have "tossed" separatism out of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat Conference is a separatist amalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.
New Delhi:

Two constituents of the Hurriyat Conference have announced the severing of all ties with separatism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Asserting that this step will strengthen Bharat's unity, Mr Shah said the unifying policies of the Modi government have "tossed" separatism out of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism. I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat's unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all," he wrote on 'X'.

Mr Shah said it was a big victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat.

Hurriyat Conference is a separatist amalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Most of its constituents have been banned by the government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

