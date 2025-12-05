Sent To Bangladesh, Pregnant Woman Brought Back After Supreme Court Order

Two days after the Supreme Court directed the Centre to do so, a pregnant woman who was deported to Bangladesh despite being an Indian citizen was brought back to the country along with her eight-year-old son.

Sonali Khatun, who is nine months pregnant, and the child entered India on Friday in West Bengal's Malda in the presence of several officials from the district administration.

Khatun, her husband, Danish Sheikh, and their eight-year-old son were among six people who were pushed across the border into Bangladesh on June 27 after being picked up by the Delhi police earlier that month on charges of being Bangladeshi citizens who had entered the country illegally.

The woman's father, Bhodu Sheikh, had told the Supreme Court that she and her child were waiting on the Bangladesh side to enter India.

On Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi had directed the Centre to bring back Khatun, and the government had agreed to do so on humanitarian grounds.

Justice Bagchi had said that since Bhodu Sheikh's Indian citizenship is not in question, Khatun and her children would also be citizens of India under the Citizenship Act.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also mentioned Khatun during an anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rally in Malda on Wednesday.

"How are Indian citizens being labelled Bangladeshi? Was Sonali Khatun Bangladeshi? She was Indian. Despite her having Indian documents, you pushed her to Bangladesh using the Border Security Force," the Trinamool Congress chief had said.