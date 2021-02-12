Sent 229 Lakh Covid Vaccine Doses To Other Countries: Foreign Ministry

In the coming weeks, vaccines will be supplied to more countries, MEA spokesperson said. (File)

India provided over 229 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries out of which 64 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance and 165 lakh on commercial basis, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India will continue to take forward the global vaccine supply initiative and cover more countries in a phased manner.

"As of date, we have supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses to the global community. Of these, 64.7 lakh doses have been supplied as grant while 165 lakh doses have been supplied on a commercial basis," he said at a media briefing.

Mr Srivastava said consignments of coronavirus vaccine doses were supplies as gifts to Bangladesh (20 lakh), Myanmar (17 lakh), Nepal (10 lakh), Bhutan (1.5 lakh), the Maldives (1 lakh), Mauritius (1 lakh), Seychelles (50,000), Sri Lanka (5 lakh), Bahrain (1 lakh), Oman (1 lakh), Afghanistan (5 Lakhs), Barbados (1 Lakh) and Dominica (70,000).

He said countries which received vaccines on commercial basis are Brazil (20 lakh), Morocco (60 lakh), Bangladesh (50 lakh), Myanmar (20 lakh), Egypt (50,000), Algeria (50,000), South Africa (10 lakh), Kuwait (2 lakh) and UAE (2 lakh).

In the coming weeks, vaccines will be supplied to more countries in Africa, Latin America, CARICOM and the Pacific Island states, he said.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is a grouping of 20 island nations which are home to approximately 16 million people.

"Decisions on these supplies will, of course, be calibrated as per domestic production and the requirements of the national vaccination programme," Mr Srivastava said.

He did not give a direct reply to a question on whether India is sending the vaccine doses to Canada.

In a major announcement, India on January 19 said it will send COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to several countries. India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring anti-coronavirus vaccines.