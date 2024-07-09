Sensex, Nifty Hit New All-Time Closing High Levels, Maruti Top Gainer

Sensex and Nifty rebounded today, hitting their fresh record closing levels.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded today, hitting their fresh record closing levels on the back of gains in auto and FMCG shares and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 391.26 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 80,351.64. During the day, it jumped 436.79 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a new lifetime high of 80,397.17.

The NSE Nifty went up by 112.65 points or 0.46 per cent to 24,433.20 -- its record closing high. During the day, it surged 123.05 points or 0.50 per cent to hit a new record peak of 24,443.60.

Among Sensex shares, Maruti Suzuki India jumped over 6 per cent amid reports that the UP government waived registration taxes on hybrid cars as part of its initiative to promote environmentally friendly vehicles in the state.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Sun Pharma, ITC, Nestle and Tata Motors were the other big gainers.

Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled higher while Hong Kong ended lower. European markets were trading mostly lower. US markets ended mostly higher on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 60.98 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.51 per cent to USD 85.31 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark declined 36.22 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 79,960.38 on Monday. The NSE Nifty dipped 3.30 points or 0.01 per cent to 24,320.55.



