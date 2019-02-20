Senior UP Cop Says 'Worked Only 6 Months In 26-Year Career'; Suspended

Jasvir Singh, a 1992 batch IPS officer, posted as the ADG, Rules and Manual, was suspended on Feb 14

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended a senior police officer for allegedly making controversial remarks in an interview to a news website. He has also been given the punishment because of unauthorised absence from duty, official sources said today.

Jasvir Singh, a 1992 batch police officer, posted as the Additional Director General or ADG, Rules and Manual, was suspended on February 14 after a controversial interview to a news portal, according to the UP Police website.

In the interview on January 30, the senior cop had allegedly said that he was given "dead-end postings" in his career after he tried to hold politicians and ministers accountable. The cop reportedly goes on to claim that he had done actual police work for only "six months" in his 26-year-long career.

Principal Secretary, (Home), Arvind Kumar said, "Yes, the ADG has been suspended for violating code of conduct. Action was initiated against the ADG for making controversial statements in an interview and for his unauthorised absence from duty since February 4. The officer went on leave without getting it sanctioned from competent authorities."

During his 16-day stint as the Superintendent of Police of Maharajganj in 2002, Jasvir Singh had initiated proceedings to invoke the National Security Act against present chief minister and then Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath in a case dealing with violation of prohibitory orders in 1995.

In 2003, during his tenure as the Superintendent of Police of Uttar Pradesh Police's food cell, he accused then Samajwadi Party Minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya of corruption in the multi-crore food scam in Lakhimpur Kheri.

