Senior Cop Killed, Soldier Injured In Jammu And Kashmir Encounter

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 24, 2019 17:16 IST
Srinagar: 

A senior police officer was killed and an army officer injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Three terrorists were killed in the joint operation by the army, the CRPF and the police.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Turigam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam, 68 km from Srinagar, following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He added that the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated, triggering the encounter.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar, who was killed in the encounter, was posted in Kulgam for the last two years.

