Senior Delhi Cop, Staffers Quarantined Over Coronavirus Suspicion

The number of Delhi police staffers quarantined could not be ascertained yet (Representational)

A senior Delhi Police officer and his staff members are in quarantine for the last two days amid the coronavirus outbreak, an official said Thursday.

A DCP rank officer was quarantined after it was found that his daughter returned from a foreign country a few days back, the official said.

The decision to place the officer under quarantine along with the staff members with whom he had interacted was taken after they were screened by doctors, he said.

The number of staffers who have been quarantined along with the officer could not be ascertained.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Police had released a circular to put almost a quarter of its personnel in isolation on a rotation basis for 10 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus.