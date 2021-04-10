Senior Cop Sanjay Pandey Gets Additional Charge As Maharashtra DGP

The state Home Department issued the order late on Friday evening. (File)

Senior IPS officer Sanjay Pandey was given additional charge as the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday, an official said.

The state Home Department issued the order late on Friday evening, he said.

Mr Pandey, a 1986 batch IPS officer, was posted as the DG of Maharashtra State Security Corporation in the last reshuffle.

As Hemant Nagrale, who held the additional charge of state DGP then, was transferred as the Mumbai Police Commissioner, that charge was given to DG of ACB Rajnish Seth, a 1988 batch IPS officer.

However, as Mr Seth was junior to Mr Pandey, he had said that he would move the Bombay High Court to challenge Mr Seth's appointment as DGP.