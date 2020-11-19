Senior Congress Leader AK Antony, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

Congress leader AK Antony and his wife Elizabeth Antony have tested COVID-19 positive.

AK Antony's son Anil K Antony shared the news through social media on Thursday and said his parents' condition is stable. The duo is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.

"My dad AK Antony and mom Elizabeth Antony, both of them have tested positive for COVID19 and have been admitted at AIIMS, Delhi. Their conditions are stable. Do keep us in your thoughts and prayers," Anil K Antony tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Pilot, an MLA from Rajasthan's Tonk wished a speedy recovery to the couple.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was recently admitted to hospital a few weeks after tested positive for the virus on October 1.