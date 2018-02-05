Selling Pakoda Better Than Joblessness: Amit Shah Counters Congress

BJP president Amit Shah attacked the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's mockery of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the "Gabbar Singh Tax" and also former finance minister P Chidambaram's recent comment on jobs

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: February 05, 2018 16:12 IST
7 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Selling Pakoda Better Than Joblessness: Amit Shah Counters Congress

BJP president Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha today (PTI)

New Delhi:  BJP chief Amit Shah ripped into the Congress for its criticism of the government's economic policies as he made his debut speech in parliament today. As the first speaker in a discussion in the Rajya Sabha, Mr Shah spoke for over an hour, telling those from the opposition who interrupted his speech, "well, you will have to listen to me for the next six years."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the Rajya Sabha and sat next to Mr Shah as the BJP chief listed at length the government's achievements and what he called its "historic work" in its almost four years in power, contrasting that with the Congress's governments, which he said had suffered from "acute policy paralysis." Mr Shah, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha a few months ago, was initiating the discussion in the house on the motion of thanks on the President's address to parliament.

The BJP chief attacked the Congress over its chief Rahul Gandhi's mockery of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the "Gabbar Singh Tax" and also former finance minister P Chidambaram's recent comment on jobs. "Chidambaram compared pakoda-selling with begging. Those selling pakodas are self-employed. Can you compare them with beggars?" he said, pointing out that a "chaiwala's (tea-seller's) son has become the Prime Minister today."
 
rahul gandhi

While campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi had borrowed from the BJP's toolkit by expanding GST, the acronym for the national sales tax, into "Gabbar Singh Tax", christening it after one of India's biggest fictional villains. (File)

Mr Chidambaram had made a dig at PM Modi, who said in a TV interview that a person selling pakodas is employed, rejecting criticism that his government has failed to create jobs.

"I accept there is unemployment in the country. It is a problem. It is the Congress that ruled the country for so many years," said Mr Shah.

Comments
Close [X]
On Rahul Gandhi dubbing GST as the "Gabbar Singh Tax," Amit Shah said, "Is this (GST) dacoity? How much do those who have named this as Gabbar Singh Tax understand," and also asserting, "GST is the biggest reform and it was possible under the strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi."

He appealed to all parties to assist the government in making the implementation of the new national tax a success, stating, "there are lots of other places to do politics."
 

Trending

Amit ShahRajya SabhaP Chidambaram

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................