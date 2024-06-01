Security Guard Mowed Down By Car In Gurugram, Accused Gets Bail Later: Cops

The accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation, police said (Representational)

A security guard, who was found dead on the road at an under-construction site of a building in Sector 108 here, was mowed down by a car, police on Saturday said.

The accused car driver, who fled the spot with his vehicle has been arrested, they said.

The accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation and the car has also been recovered, police said.

The accused has been identified as Maninder Singh (26), a resident of Dwarka in Delhi and works with a Noida-based private company, they said.

He came to meet his relative in Gurugram in his Swift Dzire car on Wednesday night and when he was returning home late at night, he could not see the sleeping guard and mowed him down, police said.

The victim was identified as Rajender Kumar alias Sudan (48), a resident of Dharampur village, they said.

The family of the victim reached the spot along with villagers after receiving information on Thursday morning and created a ruckus saying that he was murdered.

"While reviewing the CCTV footage, we saw a grey Swift Dzire car which was speeding away... By the registration number of the car, we reached the home of the accused and arrested him today," said Sub Inspector Pradeep Kumar, the investigating officer.

