Security Breach At Actor-Politician Vijay's Home, Man Found On Terrace

In a major security breach, a 24-year-old mentally challenged man managed to enter the home of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay at Neelankarai on the East Coast Road in Chennai. The intruder, identified as Arun, was found on the terrace of the actor-politician's bungalow before being secured by the police.

Confirming the incident, a senior police officer told NDTV, "We have secured the man, found him to be mentally challenged and have admitted him to a mental home." Officials said an investigation is underway to ascertain how the man gained access to the premises despite the high-security cover provided to Vijay.

The Home Ministry has granted Y-category security to Vijay, with protection by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), given his growing political profile and massive public following. The incident has triggered questions on whether there was a lapse in the security protocol around the TVK leader.

The breach comes just days after Vijay launched his statewide political tour in Trichy last Saturday, an event that brought the city to a standstill with tens of thousands of supporters pouring in to hear him. Vijay is scheduled to continue his campaign trail tomorrow with a visit to Nagapattinam.

There has been no response yet from TVK on the incident.