Security At Salman Khan's Home Increased After Attack On Tiger Shroff

The security outside actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai has been increased after an assassination attempt was made on actor Tiger Shroff. Three shooters fired at Tiger Shroff's car while he was leaving a football stadium in Juhu, Mumbai. A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the attack, citing his closeness to Salman Khan.

Following the development, the Mumbai police have intensified the security at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments house and are checking every vehicle passing through the area as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, police arrested the three shooters within hours of the incident from Kota railway station. Two of them are from Haryana while one is from Bihar. They were caught in a joint operation of Mumbai police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Rajasthan.

The Incident

Actor Tiger Shroff was leaving after a football game from a Juhu stadium when two shooters fired seven rounds at his car, five of which hit the vehicle, injuring Tiger's driver and one other person. The shooting led to chaos in the area, after which the injured driver came out of the car, but the two shooters fled on a bike that their third accomplice had kept ready.

Tiger Shroff then got in the driver's seat and drove his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis enquired about his well-being over the phone and assured of strict action against the shooters and the mastermind behind the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the actor at his residence, where Tiger Shroff was seen with bandages on his arms and dressing on his chest.

Lawrence Bishnoi's Enmity With Salman Khan

This is not the first time that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have targeted people considered close to Salman Khan. It all began after the blackbuck case, in which Salman was made an accused for killing the animal during shooting the film Hum Saath-Saath Hain near Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in 1998.

The blackbuck is considered a sacred animal for the Bishnoi community, and Lawrence Bishnoi has repeatedly threatened the actor to apologise for the same, or face consequences.

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In an attempt to threaten the actor, the gang has allegedly made several attempts, including firing shots outside his house in 2024, the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique the same year, and sending a warning letter to his father, Salim Khan, in 2022, among others.

Mumbai police have now intensified its investigation in the Tiger Shroff assassination bid case.

(With inputs from Jui Jadhav)