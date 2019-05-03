'Secularism Is Intact In India Because Of Hindus': Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said, "Hindu terrorism is not even a word."

Hindu terrorism is not even a word, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, adding that secularism is intact in India because of Hindus.



He said the Congress party should apologise to the nation for linking Hinduism with terrorism.



"Hindu terrorism is not even a word. By linking Hindu with terrorism, Congress has disrespected the country's culture, tradition and legacy. It should apologise to the nation," Yogi Adityanath told news agency ANI.



He said unlike Pakistan where secularism is in "shambles", in India "Secularism is intact because of Hindus. Congress is maligning the image of India on a global platform."

On fielding 2008 Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur from Bhopal, Mr Adityanath said, it is the perfect answer to Opposition's Hindu terror allegations.

"Pragya Thakur is the answer to Hindu terror. She dedicated her entire life to the nation and the Congress tortured her. The Congress let go of the terrorists and targeted Aseemanand, Colonel Purohit. She will give a befitting reply to all," said Yogi Adityanath.



The Congress in the past alleged the BJP fielded Pragya Thakur to polarise voters. Ms Thakur still has charges against her under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) but is currently out on bail.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, the Congress' Lok Sabha candidate in Bhopal, hopes to wrest away the BJP stronghold in the upcoming elections and has chosen to refrain from making remarks against Pragya Thakur.



The BJP alleged that Digvijaya Singh was instrumental in coining the term "Hindu Terror", therefore making this battle a prestige issue for the saffron party.



Bhopal will vote on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

