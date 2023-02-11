'Only Country Where...': BJP Leader Says Secularism In India's DNA

India has become an ideal of harmony, brotherhood for the entire world, he said. (File photo)

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said religious and social harmony, secularism and tolerance are in India's DNA and asserted that it is the only country where believers of almost all religions live peacefully.

Addressing the "Samajik Samrasta Sammelan" organised by Bharatiya Baudh Sangh to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas, Mr Naqvi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honesty and hard work has proven that "truth can neither be troubled nor trounced".

Guru Ravidas' teachings, ideology and philosophy are the eternal essence of the commitment to "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

Mr Naqvi said the strong message, given by Sant Ravidas centuries ago, warning against the evil effects of the caste system, was relevant even today.

Assimilating the teachings and message of Sant Ravidas, the Modi government has broken the barrier of caste, community, region and religion to ensure that every needy equally gets the benefits of development without any discrimination, Mr Naqvi said.

Amid various global challenges and crisis, the former Union minister said, India is showing the path to the entire world just because of the strength of teachings and philosophy of the great Saints and Sufis.

Mr Naqvi said religious and social harmony, secularism and tolerance are in the DNA of India.

India has become an ideal of harmony, tolerance and brotherhood for the entire world, he said.

"India is the only country where the believers of almost all religions of the world live peacefully," he said.

"All of us have to work together to defeat those evil elements who are involved in conspiracy to disturb and harm the fabric of social harmony and unity in diversity in the country," Naqvi said.

Former Union minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member Satyanarayan Jatiya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Delhi president Kapil Khanna, Bharatiya Baudh Sangh national president Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul, BJP leader Adesh Gupta, among others, were present on the occasion.