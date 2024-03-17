'Noise-Maker, Liability': BJP vs Congress Ahead Of Polls

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has called Rahul Gandhi a liability for the INDIA bloc. (File)

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday singled out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a liability for the INDIA bloc, which he said lacks coherent leadership and policies. Speaking to PTI, he also said internal conflicts and ambitions are hindering the effectiveness of the Opposition front.

Mr Naqvi, a senior BJP leader who has served as the Minorities Affairs Minister during 2017-22, targeted the INDIA bloc over leadership crisis.

"Rahul Gandhi is a liability of the opposition bloc INDIA. Now, their depression over imminent defeat is visible through their abuses which reflect their frustration. INDIA bloc, in no way, is a challenge to the BJP," he said.

He also warned that several opposition parties could lose recognition from the Election Commission after losing the Lok Sabha elections to the BJP.

The elections, which were announced yesterday, will be held in seven phases from April 19.

Mr Gandhi, who is ending his 6,700-km nationwide 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' today, will hold a mega rally in Mumbai to put up a united Opposition ahead of the polls. Several Opposition faces, including Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, and his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin are expected to attend the rally.

Addressing an event ahead of the rally, Mr Gandhi responded to a BJP MP who had talked about "changing" the Constitution. Referring to Anantkumar Hegde's remark that his party needed a two-third majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution, he said the party makes a "lot of noise" but does not have the courage to "change" the Constitution.

The BJP had dubbed the MP's remark as a "personal opinion" of the parliamentarian and sought a clarification.