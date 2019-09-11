Sections Of US Media Show One-Sided Perspective On Kashmir: Indian Envoy

Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla spoke in detail about Jammu and Kashmir

Some sections of the American media are focused on a perspective on Kashmir that is being "pushed forward" by those who are "inimical" to India's interest, the Indian ambassador to the United States has said.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla said New Delhi's move to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status last month and bifurcate it into Union territories was done for the "benefit" and prosperity of the people.

In an interview to news agency Press Trust of India, the top Indian diplomat called Article 370, which gave 'temporary' special status to the state, an "anachronistic provision" that was "stifling the economy and encouraging the inflow of Pakistani terrorism".

"Unfortunately, some of the media in the United States - particularly the liberal media - have, for reasons of their own, chosen not to provide this perspective, which is very important," Mr Shringla pointed out.

"Instead (they have) focused on a perspective that has been pushed forward by those who are inimical to our interest," he highlighted.

Mr Shringla said he and the Indian Embassy in Washington had started a massive outreach to the members of the Congress, senators and the think-tank community about the factual positions on India.

The Indian Ambassador highlighted how the recent changes in Jammu and Kashmir would bring change for the better, and in the interests of the residents of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. It will help them get rights that have been "denied to them for many decades", under a provision that was only supposed to be temporary.

"That is the point of view that we are trying to bring across," said Mr Shringla, who had posted a video on YouTube last week to reflect on the "real reasons" for changes in the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"As we go along, this perspective - with the restoration of services, more than 90 per cent of Jammu and Kashmir being free of any restrictions without any violence, without any shot being fired - are important signals to the international community that a lot is being done in a manner that is in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.