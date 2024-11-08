Chaos In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Again Over Resolution For Article 370

For the third consecutive day, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed a ruckus over a contentious resolution seeking to reinstate demanding immediate restoration of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution in their original form. The session was marked by shouting matches, physical confrontations, and a walkout amid a standoff between the opposition BJP and regional parties over Article 370.

The discord began when a new resolution, advocating for the reinstatement of Articles 370 and 35A, was introduced by the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC). The BJP, opposing the resolution, labelled it "illegal," demanding it be withdrawn. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected this demand, saying that the House itself, not the Speaker, held the authority to reverse any resolution passed.

Details to follow.