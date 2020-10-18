Second Wave Of COVID Can't Be Ruled Out In Winters: Expert Panel Chief

India Coronavirus: VK Paul said that countries across Europe are seeing resurgence of Covid cases.

The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths have declined in the last three weeks as the spread of the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states, Niti Aayog Member VK Paul said on Sunday, but, he added, that possibility of a second wave of infections in the winter season.

Mr Paul, who is also the chief of an expert panel coordinating efforts to tackle the pandemic in the country, in an interview to PTI said that once the COVID-19 vaccine is available, there will be enough resources to deliver as well as make it accessible to the citizens.

"In India, the new coronavirus cases and number of deaths have declined in the last three weeks and the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states

"However, there are five states (Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal) and 3-4 Union Territories (UTs), where there is still a rising trend," Mr Paul said.

He is heading the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).

According to him, India is in a somewhat better position now but the country still has a long way to go because 90 per cent of the people are still susceptible to coronavirus infections.

On whether India could see a second wave of coronavirus infections in the winter, Mr Paul said that with the onset of winter, countries across Europe are seeing resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

"We cannot rule out (a second coronavirus wave this winter in India). Things can happen and we are still learning about the virus," Mr Paul noted.